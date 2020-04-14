Ola and Cloudnine Hospitals collaborate for mobility services to expectant mothers

- Cloudnine group of hospitals are a chain of maternity, fertility and child care services

- The group has 14 facilities in Gurgaon, Noida, Chandigarh, Chennai, Mumbai and Pune

Cloudnine group of hospitals has tied up with Ola to cater to the growing consumer demand for transportation services during the COVID-19 crisis.

For now, the service will be available at six Bangalore Cloudnine centres which are located at Jayanagar, old airport road, Malleshwaram, Bellandur, Whitefield and HRBR layout. Meanwhile, booking an Ola ride will remain restricted to essential visits to the hospital only.

As a part of this, Ola will station its cabs at the mentioned Cloudnine hospitals. A special area has been allotted for Ola pick-ups and drops and Cloudnine staff will help customers in-and-out of the cabs. Moreover, all bookings will be facilitated through the Cloudnine call centre.

Raviganesh Venkataraman, CEO, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, said, “Safe patient transport is a critical area in healthcare access, serving as a link between home and health facilities. Our collaboration with Ola is an endeavour to play an active role in easing challenges in the current situation and streamline the delivery of our services to our customers.”