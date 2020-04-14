Please Tell Us Your City

Volkswagen announces different measures to fight COVID-19

April 14, 2020, 12:15 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
- Will contribute indirectly to the PM CARES fund

- Healthcare professionals to get many special services

- Free car care services and many more such offers formulated

Volkswagen India is saluting all healthcare professionals for their contribution to society, especially amongst the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. For every vehicle delivered to these customers, the carmaker has announced that it will contribute to PM CARES (Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations) fund.

The brand has also come up with exclusive benefits for new and prospective customers among these professionals. Apart from availing an additional discount on purchasing a new car, they will be provided with free car care services including the brand’s enhanced vehicle protection plans (Prevent, Protect & Assist). Then, there are special redemption vouchers and lucrative offers on buying a two-year Extended Warranty (EW) and Service Value Package (SVP) as well.

It should be noted that this enhanced vehicle protection plan includes a free 10-point check-up, a carbon activated AC pollen filter and even an AC disinfectant & Germkleen treatment. All Healthcare professionals can opt for these benefits till 30 June 2020 at any of the authorised Volkswagen dealerships.

Furthermore, Volkswagen has undertaken some more measures taken to fight this COVID-19 outbreak. It is supporting dealer-partners and preparing them for even tough times that might come once the lockdown restrictions are lifted. All of the company's employees, technicians, sales and service consultants and all dealer partners are currently being virtually trained. They are being told the right way about sanitisation, hygiene practices, usage of sanitisers and masks especially while catering to customers post the lockdown.

Thus, Volkswagen is all set to cater to its customers while focusing on providing contactless sales and service experiences as much as they can. The manufacturer will continue to provide financial and infrastructure support to all its dealer partners. It believes it's imperative for all to tide over the current business environment and emerge stronger from this global crisis due to the pandemic.

