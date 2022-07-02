CarWale
    Tata Motors surpasses its highest-ever EV sales record in June 2022

    Gajanan Kashikar

    India’s leading electric vehicle manufacturer, Tata Motors, has achieved record-breaking electric vehicle sales to date for the second consecutive month. Breaking its previous record, it delivered 3,507 EVs in June, as compared to 3,454 units in May 2022. Thus, taking the overall sales tally to 18,378 electric vehicles in the first half of 2022.

    Regarding the monthly EV sales, Tata Motors delivered 3,454 units in May, 2,322 units in April, 3,357 units in March, 2,846 units in February, and 2,892 units in January, thanks to the Nexon EV, Tigor EV, and the recently launched extended-range Nexon EV Max.

    Speaking of the new Nexon EV Max, this long-range version of the Nexon EV gets a larger 40.5kWh battery pack providing a claimed travel range of 437km on a full charge. This single-motor setup produces 141bhp and 250Nm of torque. Do read our first drive review of the Tata Nexon EV Max.

    Not to mention, the Nexon EV Max also comes with several new features, such as ESP with an i-VBAC system, hill hold and descent assist, four-wheel disc brakes, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold function, four-level braking regeneration, an air purifier, a wireless charging pad, cooled front seats, and over 48 connected car features.

    Meanwhile, Tata Motors delivered 70 Nexon and 31 Tigor EV units to their owners in Chennai in April 2022. And in the same month, it handed over 712 electric vehicles to the customers in Maharashtra and Goa regions in one day, which comprised 564 units of the Nexon EV and 148 units of Tigor EV.

    Mahindra retails 26,620 SUVs in June 2022

    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon EV Max Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 18.95 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 18.84 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 18.78 Lakh
    Pune₹ 18.84 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 18.86 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 18.83 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 18.88 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 18.83 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 19.77 Lakh

