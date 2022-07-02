CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki domestic PV sales register mild drop of 1.28 per cent in June 2022

    Nikhil Puthran

    Maruti Suzuki domestic PV sales register mild drop of 1.28 per cent in June 2022

    - Shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on vehicle production 

    - Maruti Suzuki exported 23,833 units in June 2022

    Indian automaker, Maruti Suzuki has witnessed 1.28 per cent drop in sales with 1,22,685 unit sales in June 2022 as compared to 1,24,280 unit sales in the same period last year. This mild drop in sales numbers is attributed to the shortage in the supply of electronic components that have impacted vehicle production, especially for the domestic models. 

    The mini and the compact segment registered cumulative sales of 92,188 units in June 2022 as compared to 86,288 unit sales in India in the same period last year. This segment includes the Alto, S-Presso, Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Swift, Ignis, Wagon R, and the Dzire Tour S. In the mid-size sedan segment, the company sold 1,507 units of the Ciaz sedan last month as compared to 602 unit sales in June 2021. Further, Maruti Suzuki has sold 6,314 units to other OEMs last month as compared to 1,522 unit sales in June 2021.

    Further, the sales numbers for utility vehicles and vans have dropped with 28,990 units sold in June 2022 as compared to just 37,390 unit sales in the same period last year. This segment includes the Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, XL6, and the Eeco. In terms of export sales, the Indian automaker exported 23,833 units last month as compared to 17,020 units exported in June 2021.

