CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Skoda working on new mid-level variant for Kushaq SUV

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    566 Views
    Skoda working on new mid-level variant for Kushaq SUV

    -To be slotted in between Active and Ambition trims 

    -Likely to get features of both the trim levels 

    Skoda is working on a new mid-level variant for the Kushaq SUV. Currently, it is offered across three variants- Active, Ambition and Style, and this new version will find a place between the Active 1.0 TSI MT and the Ambition 1.0-TSI MT where there currently exists a Rs 2 lakh price gap.

    The Active variant is the entry-level trim for the SUV and as compared to the Ambition trim level, misses out on quite a few features that include the likes of the middle rear headrest, climate control, rear AC vents, reverse camera, telematics, rear armrest, split-folding rear seat, cooled glove box, rear wiper with defogger, LED headlamps and cornering lights.

    This new version is expected to fill this gap by taking some of the features of the Ambition trim. We can expect climate control, reverse camera, rear AC vents as well as a rear wiper with defogger as these are features that are available in cars from much lower price brackets.

    We expect that Skoda will initially have a limited production run for this mid-level variant in a bid to gauge customer response similar to production runs for models like the Rapid Monte Carlo and Rapid Ryder.  It’s expected to be offered only in the 1.0-litre TSI MT guise where the engine produces 114bhp/178Nm and is mated to a six-speed manual.

      

    Skoda Kushaq Image
    Skoda Kushaq
    ₹ 10.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Spec comparison: MG Astor Vs Kia Seltos
     Next 
    2021 Jaguar XF launched in India; prices start at Rs 71.60 lakh

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Skoda Kushaq Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon

    Skoda Octavia RS 360

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4761 Views
    4 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thOCT
    View All Popular Cars
    Volvo S90

    Volvo S90

    ₹ 61.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19thOCT
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

    ₹ 4.50 - 6.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 10th November 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 10.50 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Skoda-Cars

    Skoda Kushaq Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 12.33 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 13.00 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 12.19 Lakh
    Pune₹ 12.33 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 12.51 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.50 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 12.60 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.57 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 11.39 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon

    Skoda Octavia RS 360

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4761 Views
    4 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Skoda working on new mid-level variant for Kushaq SUV