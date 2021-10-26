Spec comparison: MG Astor Vs Kia Seltos

The competition in the SUV segment has further intensified with the recent launch of the MG Astor in India. On the other hand, we have the Kia Seltos, the bestselling SUV in the country last month. Both the SUVs on this list are popular choices in this segment.

To learn more about their key differences, read below –

Exterior

The MG Astor is based on the familiar ZS platform. The fascia is adorned by LED hawkeye headlamps which are complemented by a celestial grille. The vehicle gets a leopard jump shoulder line on the sides which is accentuated by a set of turbine-inspired machined alloy wheels. The Astor gets a matured rear profile featuring Astor lettering on the boot lid, LED tail lamps, and chrome rings around the dual exhaust design in the bumper.

Comparatively, the Kia Seltos gets a busy yet likeable front design. The stylish wide headlamps with LED DRLs are complemented by a chrome-finished characteristic tiger-nose grille. The higher variants get 17-inch wheels while the lower variants get 16-inch wheels. As for the rear, the vehicle gets chrome slats that joins the LED tail lamps. The sculpted bumper with faux bash plates completes the SUVs aggressive styling element. Kia India has recently introduced the Seltos X-Line with sporty set of cosmetic and feature updates.

Interior

The MG Astor features a dual-tone Sangria Red interior theme and premium artificial leather layered upholstery. The top-spec Smart and Sharp variants gets i-SMART technology with over 80 connected car features. The ADAS with Autonomous level-2 features is available as an optional pack in the 220Turbo AT and the VTI-tech CVT transmission in the Sharp variant. As for convenience, the Astor offers a panoramic sunroof, push-button engine start/stop with smart entry, 60:40 split rear seats, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, six-way power adjustment seat, PM 2.5 filter, rear ac vents, and auto AC.

The interior of the Kia Seltos gets dual-tone black and beige upholstery and a flat-bottom multi-function steering wheel. The SUV offers a digital display for the automatic air-con unit, and depending on the variant, it gets an eight-inch touchscreen or a 10.25-inch infotainment system with a navigation function. Additionally, the company offers a heads-up display in the top-spec variant. As for features, the SUV comes loaded with eight-speaker Bose audio system, sound mood lighting, 360-degree camera, sunroof, UVO Connect internet connectivity features, integrated air purifier, ventilated seats and much more.

Engine

The MG Astor is available in two petrol engine options. The 1.3-litre 220 Turbo engine generates 138bhp at 5,600rpm and 220Nm of torque at 3,600rpm. This engine gets a standard six-speed automatic torque converter. The second petrol engine is a 1.5-litre VTi tech that generates 108bhp at 6,000rpm and 144Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. This engine is available in manual transmission and an eight-speed CVT option.

The Kia Seltos on the other hand gets three engine options - a 1.5-litre petrol engine with either a six-speed manual transmission, six-speed iMT or an IVT automatic option, a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed DCT unit, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that is paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic transmission. The 1.5-litre petrol engine generates 113bhp at 6,300rpm and 144Nm at 4,500rpm, while the diesel engine produces 113bhp at 4,000rpm and 250Nm of torque between 1,500rpm – 2,750rpm. On the other hand, the 1.4-litre petrol engine generates 138bhp at 6,000rpm and 242Nm between 1,500rpm – 3,200rpm.

Conclusion

The Kia Seltos scores additional brownie points with a diesel engine option. Moreover, the Seltos also offers a wide range of transmission options to meet different customer demands. On the other hand, the MG Astor is limited to two petrol engine options and offers advanced technology and segment-first features. Currently, the Astor is sold out for 2021 and all the fresh bookings will be delivered in 2022.

The Astor is a good option for tech-savvy customers, while the Seltos fulfils the need for a diesel engine option. Both the SUVs have their own character with their own set of pros and cons. Therefore, depending on individual preferences the customers can opt for either of them.