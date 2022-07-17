Skoda Vision 7S concept interior reveals new design language

-Concept study to showcase the future design of Skoda’s three-row vehicles

-Will be the first model to feature the majority of haptic controls

Vision 7

Skoda has released the first interior image of a new three-row electric vehicle concept car called the Vision 7S. The image showcases a beige and black colour scheme with three rows of seating including a centrally mounted rear-facing child seat in the second row.

Other visible elements include a large centrally mounted display for the infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster and a significant number of haptic control surfaces both in the centre console and the steering wheel. Also visible are two large central storage consoles in the front and rear of the AC control unit.

Skoda in its official literature has said ambient lighting highlights various areas of the interior, including charging status, and provides appropriate lighting when getting in and out of the car. The door panels also feature interactive haptic and visual elements. The backrests of the front seats are fitted with holders for multimedia devices for passengers in the second and third rows. These also have backpacks integrated into them.

The seats also get two configurations-driving and relaxing. In the former, all the controls are set in their ideal positions and the central touchscreen is vertically aligned to display all the relevant information while driving. Relax mode can be activated when charging or stopping for a rest; the steering wheel and instrument cluster slide forward and the first and second-row seats move back for an even more relaxed seating position.

Indian market

This design study is essentially our first look at Skoda’s next generation of its Simply Clever design and usage philosophy. A lot of what we see here is expected to make its way into not just global Skoda models but the India-specific ones too in the future.