CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Skoda Auto retails 25,900 units in India in H1 of 2022

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    511 Views
    Skoda Auto retails 25,900 units in India in H1 of 2022

    -Kushaq leads the model charge 

    -428.7 per cent growth compared to H1 2021 

    Skoda Auto India retailed 25,900 units in the first half of 2022 as compared to 4900 units in the corresponding period last resulting in a massive growth of 428.7 per cent. The success has no doubt come on the back of the launch of the Kushaq and the Slavia, both crucial models in their India 2.0 campaign. 

    The Skoda Kushaq was launched in India on May 9, 2021, and was the first car in their India 2.0 campaign. In H1 of 2022, Skoda sold 13,500 units of the Kushaq. The second car in their campaign was the Slavia sedan which was launched on February 28, 2022, and has so far retailed 10,300 units. 

    Along with the Slavia and the Kushaq, Skoda also sells the Kodiaq SUV, Superb and Octavia sedans. These are all global models assembled at their Aurangabad plant for the Indian car market. Of these, the Kodiaq was sold out almost as soon as it was launched late last year.   

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    India-bound Jeep small SUV spied on test
     Next 
    Tata Tiago XT variant to get new features soon

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Skoda Kushaq Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    ByCarWale Team06 Sep 2017
    5108 Views
    5 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Land Rover Discovery Sport

    Land Rover Discovery Sport

    ₹ 71.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai New Tucson
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Hyundai New Tucson

    ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Aug 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 11.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Skoda-Cars

    Skoda Kushaq Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 13.28 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 14.13 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 13.18 Lakh
    Pune₹ 13.29 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 13.80 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 12.46 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 13.56 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 13.12 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 12.34 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    ByCarWale Team06 Sep 2017
    5108 Views
    5 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Skoda Auto retails 25,900 units in India in H1 of 2022