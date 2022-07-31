Skoda Auto retails 25,900 units in India in H1 of 2022

-Kushaq leads the model charge

-428.7 per cent growth compared to H1 2021

Skoda Auto India retailed 25,900 units in the first half of 2022 as compared to 4900 units in the corresponding period last resulting in a massive growth of 428.7 per cent. The success has no doubt come on the back of the launch of the Kushaq and the Slavia, both crucial models in their India 2.0 campaign.

The Skoda Kushaq was launched in India on May 9, 2021, and was the first car in their India 2.0 campaign. In H1 of 2022, Skoda sold 13,500 units of the Kushaq. The second car in their campaign was the Slavia sedan which was launched on February 28, 2022, and has so far retailed 10,300 units.

Along with the Slavia and the Kushaq, Skoda also sells the Kodiaq SUV, Superb and Octavia sedans. These are all global models assembled at their Aurangabad plant for the Indian car market. Of these, the Kodiaq was sold out almost as soon as it was launched late last year.