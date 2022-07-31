CarWale
    Jehan Daruvala has tough weekend in Hungary

    Authors Image

    CarWale Team

    165 Views
    Jehan Daruvala has tough weekend in Hungary

    Jehan Daruvala left this weekend’s Hungarian Formula 2 round empty-handed after yet another difficult weekend for Prema Racing that capped a month of struggles for the Italian outfit.

    After a strong start to the season that saw Jehan mark himself out as a title contender with five podiums from the first six rounds, the team has suffered from a puzzling lack of pace over the season’s European swing.

    Jehan and team mate Dennis Hauger found themselves going backwards in Hungary, with the pair dropping multiple seconds off the pace, as they battled both high degradation and their car’s inability to work heat into fresh tyres. Hauger, who had to stop twice in the feature race in Hungary, also failed to score.

    That has put Jehan, who has dazzled with his race pace this season and had led more laps than points leader Felipe Drugovich heading into the championship’s second half, on the back foot and blunted his championship charge.

    Jehan said, “Hungary was a weekend to forget. We lacked pace all throughout and were simply never in the fight. It’s been a really tough month overall and it’s clear we have a lot of work to do over the summer break. We’ve lost a lot of ground in the championship but we’ll pull together as a team and work hard over the coming weeks to put ourselves back where we belong.”

     Previous 
    Skoda Auto retails 25,900 units in India in H1 of 2022
     Next 
    Hyundai Smart Sense ADAS to be offered only with Signature trim of Tucson

