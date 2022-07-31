India-bound Jeep small SUV spied on test

-Will look like a baby Compass

-Expected to be offered with both electric and ICE powertrains

Jeep’s new small SUV has been spied on test once more ahead of a debut later this year. From leaked images, we already know that the car will look like a baby version of the Compass. This even includes the silhouette, wheels and even the stance.

The latest round of spy images reveals the overall stance, wheel design and pillar-mounted door handle like those in the current generation Maruti Suzuki Swift. Depending on the market expect this car to be offered with both electric power, petrol power and possibly even diesel power. Both the ICE powertrains are expected to have two-pedal, three-pedal and AWD options, the last one to ensure the continuation of the core Jeep DNA.

This will be a crucial vehicle for India as it marks Jeep’s foray into the highly competitive sub-4 SUV segment and finds a place in the Jeep hierarchy under the Compass. Globally this vehicle is also expected to spawn a Fiat-badged model.

Source