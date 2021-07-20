CarWale
    Skoda Auto India introduces Peace of Mind campaign; aims to improve after-sales experience

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    813 Views
    - Aims to lower the overall cost of maintenance by 21 per cent

    - Aims to lower the overall cost of maintenance by 21 per cent

    - Roadside assistance extension now available for up to nine years

    Skoda Auto India recently launched the 2021 Octavia and the new Kushaq SUV in India. With two more models likely to be launched in the form of the Kodiaq and a mid-size sedan this year, the Czech carmaker has introduced the ‘Peace of Mind’ campaign to strengthen its ownership and aftersales experience.

    Front View

    The initiative is designed to cater for four key areas – cost of ownership, customer reach, convenience, and transparency. First up, Skoda aims to reduce the ownership cost by revising the prices of spare parts, service intervals, and by reducing engine oil prices by up to 32 per cent. This is expected to bring down the overall cost of maintenance by up to 21 per cent for a period of five years/75,000km; depending on the model. Customers can also opt for an extended warranty for the fifth and sixth year along with an array of service plans. 

    To expand its footprint in the country, Skoda targets to set up 185 aftersales touchpoints in Tier-two and Tier-three cities along with mobile service units for better accessibility. Another aspect includes the widening of digital services through the ‘MySkoda’ mobile application. Through this app, Skoda vehicle owners can have access to a host of features such as a service cost calculator, accessories, owner’s manual, booking of service appointments, and test drives. Additionally, roadside assistance can now be extended for up to nine years.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Zac Hollis, Brand Director – ŠKODA AUTO India, commented, “One of the key pillars under the India 2.0 strategy is enhancing the ownership experience and focusing on customer delight. The ‘Peace of Mind’ campaign has been designed with this objective. We have taken measures that reduce the maintenance costs and offer class-leading warranty across the range, which highlights the confidence we have in our products and service offerings. With the recently launched Kushaq, we have entered a new phase of growth in our India journey. We will continue to prioritise our customer-centric approach and have a clear roadmap on delivering the best ownership experience to our customers.’’

    Skoda Kushaq Image
    Skoda Kushaq
    ₹ 10.51 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Ford Aspire gets new alloy wheels; Figo to get the same design

