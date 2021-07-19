Second batch of Mercedes-Benz EQC scheduled to arrive in September 2021

- The Mercedes-Benz EQC was launched in India last year

- Second phase of bookings for the model have commenced

Mercedes-Benz India brought the EQC to the local shores in September 2020, with prices starting at Rs 99.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The first lot was limited to just 50 units, all of which were spoken for, soon after the debut of the model.

In March this year, Mercedes-Benz commenced the second phase of bookings for the EQC, and now, the German marquee has revealed that the second batch of the EQC will arrive in September 2021. The model will continue to be available as a CBU offering and is likely to be available in limited numbers.

In terms of features, the Mercedes-Benz EQC comes equipped with all LED lighting, new alloy wheels, MBUX connectivity, paddle shifters for regen control, a dual-screen system with one unit each for the instrument console and infotainment system, new AC vents, ambient lighting, leather upholstery, and front seats with memory function. We have driven the EQC and you can read our detailed review here.

Powering the Mercedes-Benz EQC, which is available in a single 400 4Matic variant, are two electric motors (one unit on each axle) that produce a combined power output of 400bhp and 765Nm of torque. The model is claimed to return a range of 471kms on a single charge, and to know about the charging options, click here.