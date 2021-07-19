CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Second batch of Mercedes-Benz EQC scheduled to arrive in September 2021

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    643 Views
    Second batch of Mercedes-Benz EQC scheduled to arrive in September 2021

    - The Mercedes-Benz EQC was launched in India last year

    - Second phase of bookings for the model have commenced

    Mercedes-Benz India brought the EQC to the local shores in September 2020, with prices starting at Rs 99.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The first lot was limited to just 50 units, all of which were spoken for, soon after the debut of the model.

    Dashboard

    In March this year, Mercedes-Benz commenced the second phase of bookings for the EQC, and now, the German marquee has revealed that the second batch of the EQC will arrive in September 2021. The model will continue to be available as a CBU offering and is likely to be available in limited numbers.

    In terms of features, the Mercedes-Benz EQC comes equipped with all LED lighting, new alloy wheels, MBUX connectivity, paddle shifters for regen control, a dual-screen system with one unit each for the instrument console and infotainment system, new AC vents, ambient lighting, leather upholstery, and front seats with memory function. We have driven the EQC and you can read our detailed review here.

    Powering the Mercedes-Benz EQC, which is available in a single 400 4Matic variant, are two electric motors (one unit on each axle) that produce a combined power output of 400bhp and 765Nm of torque. The model is claimed to return a range of 471kms on a single charge, and to know about the charging options, click here.

    Mercedes-Benz EQC Image
    Mercedes-Benz EQC
    ₹ 1.04 Crore onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    BMW X1 20i Tech Edition - Now in Pictures

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    ₹ 8.48 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13thJUL
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E63

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E63

    ₹ 1.70 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi e-tron

    Audi e-tron

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.50 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected By - 22nd July 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53

    ₹ 1.02 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thJUL
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Mercedes-Benz EQC Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.30 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 1.11 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.20 Crore
    Pune₹ 1.31 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 1.14 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.21 Crore
    Chennai₹ 1.14 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.10 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 1.17 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Second batch of Mercedes-Benz EQC scheduled to arrive in September 2021