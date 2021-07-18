BMW X1 20i Tech Edition - Now in Pictures

BMW India has launched the X1 20i Tech Edition at Rs 43 lakh (ex-showroom). This vehicle is locally produced at the BMW Group's plant in Chennai and only limited units of the SUV can be booked online at the carmaker's official website. The carmaker has done this to maintain its exclusivity while adding new features to the car as well. Here's a picture gallery depicting its specifications.

Exterior colour options include two shades from the standard colour palette namely Alpine White and Phytonic Blue with Sensatec Oyster Black upholstery.

This new X1 20i Tech variant does not get any changes to the SUV's interior but BMW has added some new features to add to the benefits of prospective buyers.

There's a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, head-up display, panoramic glass roof, wireless smartphone charging, wireless Apple CarPlay, 205W Hi-Fi music system, and more.

Other features include ambient lighting, cruise control, launch control, front electrically powered seats with memory function, and three driving modes - Eco Pro, Comfort, and Sport.

On the safety front, it boasts safety equipment like six airbags, side-impact protection, dynamic traction control, attentiveness assistance, cornering brake control, and more.

Otherwise, like the Xline trim, this BMW X1 20i Tech Edition continues to get power from a 2.0-litre petrol engine with TwinPower Turbo technology.