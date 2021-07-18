CarWale
    BMW X1 20i Tech Edition - Now in Pictures

    Ninad Ambre

    BMW X1 20i Tech Edition - Now in Pictures

    BMW India has launched the X1 20i Tech Edition at Rs 43 lakh (ex-showroom). This vehicle is locally produced at the BMW Group's plant in Chennai and only limited units of the SUV can be booked online at the carmaker's official website. The carmaker has done this to maintain its exclusivity while adding new features to the car as well. Here's a picture gallery depicting its specifications.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Exterior colour options include two shades from the standard colour palette namely Alpine White and Phytonic Blue with Sensatec Oyster Black upholstery.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    This new X1 20i Tech variant does not get any changes to the SUV's interior but BMW has added some new features to add to the benefits of prospective buyers. 

    Front View

    There's a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, head-up display, panoramic glass roof, wireless smartphone charging, wireless Apple CarPlay, 205W Hi-Fi music system, and more. 

    Center Console/Centre Console Storage

    Other features include ambient lighting, cruise control, launch control, front electrically powered seats with memory function, and three driving modes - Eco Pro, Comfort, and Sport.

    Dashboard

    On the safety front, it boasts safety equipment like six airbags, side-impact protection, dynamic traction control, attentiveness assistance, cornering brake control, and more. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Otherwise, like the Xline trim, this BMW X1 20i Tech Edition continues to get power from a 2.0-litre petrol engine with TwinPower Turbo technology.

    Left Front Three Quarter
