New Hyundai Elantra N debuts with 276bhp

- Powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine

- 0-100kmph sprint time of 5.3 seconds

With most of the carmakers focusing and expanding their lineup with more and more electric or hybrid models, Hyundai has come up with a full-blown, performance-focused, aggressive-looking four-door sedan - the Elantra N. Joining the clan with the i20N, i30N, Veloster N, and Kona N, the Elantra N is not for the faint-hearted but for those who are looking for a sedan with a balanced mix of performance and practicality.

Propelling the four-door sports saloon is a 2.0-litre, four-pot, turbocharged engine found in other ‘N’ models. In the Elantra N, this engine churns out 276bhp and 392Nm of peak torque. This can be had with either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. Now, the latter being a wet unit shoots the N saloon to 100kmph in a jaw-dropping 5.3 seconds, further accelerating to a top speed of 250kmph. There are also three quirky drive modes to choose from – N Grin Shift, N Power Shift, and N Track Sense Shift.

Well, that’s not all. Inspired by the tech used in WRC rally cars, the N division has further worked to equip the Elantra with an integrated drive axle (IDA), drive shaft, wheel hub, and bearings resulting in a weight shed of 1.7kg. For enhanced performance, the lightweight intake system is now endowed with an intake duct and air cleaner whereas the four-point strut rings and stiffened rear bars adds increased rigidity.

The Elantra N gets the signature Performance Blue exterior shade along with a tinge of red for the sporty appeal. Based on the latest-generation Elantra, the front fascia gets the large aggressive-looking single-piece front grille with wide air inlets and a red lip spoiler that extends to the side skirting up to the rear bumper. The Elantra N is shod with 19-inch Michelin Pilot Sport tyres and a boot-mounted spoiler and rear-diffuser to channelise the airflow for improved aerodynamics. The sleek tail lamps with a thin and neatly tucked red bar along with dual exhaust tips make it look far more stylish over the plain-Jane standard version of the sedan.

The cabin and the dashboard layout of the Elantra N resemble its regular variant. However, the inclusion of some N elements like steering wheel, door scuff panels, metal pedals, sport seats, gear shifter makes it stand out. There’s also an advanced infotainment system with N-specific UX and the fully-digital instrument cluster throws up all performance-related data such as oil and coolant temperature and torque and turbo pressure. Debuting with the Elantra N is the ‘Hyundai N’ app that will enable the owners to join through Bluelink connected tech and have access to a host of analysis functions like G-Force, RPM, torque output, and lap time.

The arrival of the Hyundai Elantra N to India is unlike at the moment. However, the Korean carmaker will debut its first N model in the country in the Hyundai i20 N Line form. The model has already entered the testing phase and you can know more about it here.