    New Hyundai Elantra N debuts with 276bhp

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    774 Views
    - Powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine 

    - 0-100kmph sprint time of 5.3 seconds

    Hyundai Elantra Front View

    With most of the carmakers focusing and expanding their lineup with more and more electric or hybrid models, Hyundai has come up with a full-blown, performance-focused, aggressive-looking four-door sedan - the Elantra N. Joining the clan with the i20N, i30N, Veloster N, and Kona N, the Elantra N is not for the faint-hearted but for those who are looking for a sedan with a balanced mix of performance and practicality. 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Propelling the four-door sports saloon is a 2.0-litre, four-pot, turbocharged engine found in other ‘N’ models. In the Elantra N, this engine churns out 276bhp and 392Nm of peak torque. This can be had with either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. Now, the latter being a wet unit shoots the N saloon to 100kmph in a jaw-dropping 5.3 seconds, further accelerating to a top speed of 250kmph. There are also three quirky drive modes to choose from – N Grin Shift, N Power Shift, and N Track Sense Shift. 

    Hyundai Elantra Front View

    Well, that’s not all. Inspired by the tech used in WRC rally cars, the N division has further worked to equip the Elantra with an integrated drive axle (IDA), drive shaft, wheel hub, and bearings resulting in a weight shed of 1.7kg. For enhanced performance, the lightweight intake system is now endowed with an intake duct and air cleaner whereas the four-point strut rings and stiffened rear bars adds increased rigidity.

    Hyundai Elantra Left Side View

    The Elantra N gets the signature Performance Blue exterior shade along with a tinge of red for the sporty appeal. Based on the latest-generation Elantra, the front fascia gets the large aggressive-looking single-piece front grille with wide air inlets and a red lip spoiler that extends to the side skirting up to the rear bumper. The Elantra N is shod with 19-inch Michelin Pilot Sport tyres and a boot-mounted spoiler and rear-diffuser to channelise the airflow for improved aerodynamics. The sleek tail lamps with a thin and neatly tucked red bar along with dual exhaust tips make it look far more stylish over the plain-Jane standard version of the sedan.

    Dashboard

    The cabin and the dashboard layout of the Elantra N resemble its regular variant. However, the inclusion of some N elements like steering wheel, door scuff panels, metal pedals, sport seats, gear shifter makes it stand out. There’s also an advanced infotainment system with N-specific UX and the fully-digital instrument cluster throws up all performance-related data such as oil and coolant temperature and torque and turbo pressure. Debuting with the Elantra N is the ‘Hyundai N’ app that will enable the owners to join through Bluelink connected tech and have access to a host of analysis functions like G-Force, RPM, torque output, and lap time. 

    Rear View

    The arrival of the Hyundai Elantra N to India is unlike at the moment. However, the Korean carmaker will debut its first N model in the country in the Hyundai i20 N Line form. The model has already entered the testing phase and you can know more about it here.

    Hyundai Elantra Image
    Hyundai Elantra
    ₹ 17.86 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
