    Hyundai Alcazar receives more than 11,000 bookings in a month

    Ninad Ambre

    - One-third of 11,600 bookings comprise Signature trim

    - More than 5,600 Alcazars delivered

    - Diesel model more in demand

    The Hyundai Alcazar was recently launched in India and has already shown a good demand within a month of its introduction. Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) has already received 11,600 bookings of the premium six-/seven-seater SUV.

    The Hyundai Alczar is based on the five-seater Creta, but with a larger wheelbase, additional row of seating, and many more features over the Creta. Its petrol model gets a bigger, more powerful engine than the Creta, while the diesel model is also being offered. Interestingly, this oil-burner comprises 63 per cent of the overall bookings hinting the diesel is still a much-preferred powertrain in this segment. Out of the 11,600 bookings, 5,600 units have already been delivered to customers all over the country.

    The carmaker had started accepting bookings for the Alcazar on 9 June and launched the SUV in our country on 18 June, with prices starting at Rs 16.3 lakh. Bookings could be made online then or even at Hyundai dealerships by paying a token amount of Rs 25,000. These bookings still continue with various dealers suggesting a small waiting period. We are hopeful HMIL will be able to cater to this demand with the increasing popularity of the SUV.

    Hyundai Alcazar
    ₹ 16.30 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
