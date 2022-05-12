CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Renault offers discounts on its full range in May 2022

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    340 Views
    Renault offers discounts on its full range in May 2022

    -Currently includes the Kwid, Triber, and Kiger in its range 

    -Exchange benefits under Relive scrappage program 

    Renault is offering discounts and benefits on its entire range of cars being sold in India for May 2022. It currently has the Kwid, Triber, and Kiger in its lineup and offers all three of them with petrol power in manual and automatic options. The offers listed here vary from dealer to dealer as well as from region to region. Do check at your nearest dealership to know more about the offers on the Renault range.   

    Renault Kwid 

    Renault’s entry-level model, the Kwid, was updated in March and we saw it get a new variant, exterior paint schemes, and a much-needed upgrade in its feature list. We have looked at the 2022 updates in detail and you can read about them here. 

    In terms of offers on the 2021 model year cars, Renault is offering benefits of up to Rs 35,000, loyalty benefits of up to Rs 37,000, and an exchange benefit of up to Rs 10,000 under its Relive scrappage program. If you are going in for an MY 2022 Kwid, then you get benefits of up to Rs 25,000, loyalty benefits of up to Rs 37,000, and Rs 10,000 under Renault’s Relive scrappage program.  Lastly, for Kwid RXE 0.8-litre variants, only loyalty benefits are applicable. 

    Renault Triber 

    The Renault Triber MPV is being offered with benefits of up to Rs 35,000, loyalty benefits of up to Rs 44,000, and an exchange benefit of up to Rs 10,000 under its Relive program. This is applicable for MY 2021 cars. Meanwhile, the MY 2022 Triber is being offered with loyalty benefits of up to Rs 44,000 as well as Rs 10,000 under Renault’s Relive program. 

    Renault Kiger 

    Renault’s sub-four metre B-SUV is being offered with a special loyalty benefit of up to Rs 55,000, a corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000, and an exchange benefit under Relive scrappage program of up to Rs10,000.   

    All three models get Renault’s corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000. It is applicable for the approved list of corporates and public sector undertakings. There is also a rural offer of Rs 5,000 which is applicable for farmers, sarpanch, and gram panchayat members only and is subject to the availability of Renault approved valid documents.

    Renault Kiger Image
    Renault Kiger
    ₹ 5.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2022 Tata Nexon EV Max launched – Top highlights
     Next 
    MG Motor India surpasses 1 lakh unit sales milestone

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Renault Kiger Gallery

    • images
    • videos

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Tata Nexon EV Max

    Tata Nexon EV Max

    ₹ 17.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW i4
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW i4

    ₹ 60.00 - 80.00 LakhEstimated Price

    26th May 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • renault-cars
    • other brands
    Renault Kiger

    Renault Kiger

    ₹ 5.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Renault-Cars

    Renault Kiger Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.85 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.12 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.51 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.86 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.91 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.51 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.80 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.55 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.44 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Renault offers discounts on its full range in May 2022