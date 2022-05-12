Renault offers discounts on its full range in May 2022

-Currently includes the Kwid, Triber, and Kiger in its range

-Exchange benefits under Relive scrappage program

Renault is offering discounts and benefits on its entire range of cars being sold in India for May 2022. It currently has the Kwid, Triber, and Kiger in its lineup and offers all three of them with petrol power in manual and automatic options. The offers listed here vary from dealer to dealer as well as from region to region. Do check at your nearest dealership to know more about the offers on the Renault range.

Renault Kwid

Renault’s entry-level model, the Kwid, was updated in March and we saw it get a new variant, exterior paint schemes, and a much-needed upgrade in its feature list. We have looked at the 2022 updates in detail and you can read about them here.

In terms of offers on the 2021 model year cars, Renault is offering benefits of up to Rs 35,000, loyalty benefits of up to Rs 37,000, and an exchange benefit of up to Rs 10,000 under its Relive scrappage program. If you are going in for an MY 2022 Kwid, then you get benefits of up to Rs 25,000, loyalty benefits of up to Rs 37,000, and Rs 10,000 under Renault’s Relive scrappage program. Lastly, for Kwid RXE 0.8-litre variants, only loyalty benefits are applicable.

Renault Triber

The Renault Triber MPV is being offered with benefits of up to Rs 35,000, loyalty benefits of up to Rs 44,000, and an exchange benefit of up to Rs 10,000 under its Relive program. This is applicable for MY 2021 cars. Meanwhile, the MY 2022 Triber is being offered with loyalty benefits of up to Rs 44,000 as well as Rs 10,000 under Renault’s Relive program.

Renault Kiger

Renault’s sub-four metre B-SUV is being offered with a special loyalty benefit of up to Rs 55,000, a corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000, and an exchange benefit under Relive scrappage program of up to Rs10,000.

All three models get Renault’s corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000. It is applicable for the approved list of corporates and public sector undertakings. There is also a rural offer of Rs 5,000 which is applicable for farmers, sarpanch, and gram panchayat members only and is subject to the availability of Renault approved valid documents.