    2022 Tata Nexon EV Max launched – Top highlights

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    155 Views
    2022 Tata Nexon EV Max launched – Top highlights

    Tata Motors, the front-runner in the emerging Indian electric vehicle market has launched the Nexon EV Max in the country. This long-awaited extended-range version of the on-sale Nexon EV boasts a larger battery pack, a faster wallbox charger, and some new features. Here, we explain everything you need to know about the latest offering from the Indian manufacturer.

    Electric powertrain

    The new Nexon EV Max is powered by an IP67 rated 40.5kWh lithium-ion battery pack and a permanent magnet synchronous AC motor delivering 141bhp and 250Nm of torque. It provides an ARAI certified travel range of 437km on a full charge. Further, the Nexon EV boasts zero to 100kmph sprint time of under nine seconds with an improved top speed of 140kmph.

    Tata Nexon EV Max Left Side View

    EV charging options

    The Nexon EV Max supports faster 7.2kW AC charging. Thus, one can charge the new electric SUV from zero to 100 per cent in a claimed 6.5 hours. This charger comes with an RFID card for quick charging authorisation. In addition, Tata Motors continues to offer the 3.3kW AC charger, which takes about 15 hours to charge from 10 to 100 per cent from any 15A socket. Nexon EV Max customers can pick any of the chargers and install them either at home or office.

    Tata Nexon EV Max Left Side View

    The electric SUV is also compatible with CCS2 public charging standards and supports 50kW DC fast charging. It can charge from zero to 80 per cent in 56 minutes, as claimed. Meanwhile, Tata Motors has built a pan-India charging network of more than 1,300 charging stations available in over 200 cities.

    Tata Nexon EV Max Parking Brake/Emergency Brake

    New features

    Tata Motors has provided several new features to its new Nexon EV Max. First up, the electronic stability program is linked with an i-VBAC (Intelligent Vacuum-less Boost and Active Control), hill hold assist, hill descend control, four-wheel disc brakes, an electronic parking brake with an auto-hold function, three drive modes – Eco, City, and Sport, four-level regenerative braking – 0, 1, 2, and 4, front cooled seats, auto-dimming inside rearview mirror, iTPMS, an air purifier, cruise control, and a wireless smartphone charger.

    Tata Nexon EV Max Wheel

    Connected-car features

    The new Tata Nexon EV Max features smartwatch connectivity with the Z Connect app, allowing owners to lock/unlock and start the car via the smartwatch app. Besides this, the customers get access to 48 other features with the Z Connect app, such as a one-click tracker, charging station locator, remote diagnostics, remote cooling, geo-fencing, intrusion alert, charge limit setting, and more.

    Tata Nexon EV Max Right Front Three Quarter
    Tata Nexon EV Max Image
    Tata Nexon EV Max
    ₹ 17.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Next 
    Renault offers discounts on its full range in May 2022

