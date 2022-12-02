Renault India cars attract discounts of up to Rs 50,000 in December 2022

To boost car sales this month, Renault India has announced big discounts of up to Rs 50,000. The benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange, and corporate benefits. The benefits are grade, variant, and location-specific. Moreover, if applicable, the customers can also avail of corporate and rural offers.

Interested customers may reach out to their nearest dealership to learn more about the applicable offers. The benefits are applicable till 31 December 2022. Read below to learn more about it.

Renault Triber

The Renault Triber attracts maximum benefits of up to Rs 50,000. This includes a cash discount of Rs 15,000 on select variants, exchange benefits of up to Rs 25,000, and a corporate benefit of up to Rs 10,000 on select variants. Farmers, Sarpanch, and Gram Panchayat members can avail of a rural benefit of Rs 5,000, subject to the availability of Renault-approved valid documents. Further, customers can avail of additional discounts of up to Rs 10,000 under the RELIVE scrappage program.

Renault Kwid

Renault’s entry-level hatchback, the Renault Kwid offers benefits of up to Rs 35,000 in December 2022. This includes a cash discount of Rs 10,000 on select variants and exchange benefits of up to Rs 15,000 on all variants except RXE. Moreover, the company also offers a corporate benefit of up to Rs 10,000 on select variants. If applicable, the customers can avail of a rural benefit of Rs 5,000 and a discount of up to Rs 10,000 under the RELIVE scrappage program.

Renault Kiger

The Renault Kiger attracts maximum benefits of up to Rs 35,000 this month. This includes an exchange benefit of up to Rs 15,000 except for the RXE variant, along with a corporate benefit of Rs 10,000 and two years extended warranty on select variants. The compact SUV attracts similar rural offers as the Kwid and the Triber. Renault India does not offer a cash discount for the Kiger compact SUV. Further, the customers can also avail of exchange benefits of up to Rs 10,000 under the RELIVE scrappage program.