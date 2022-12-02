Mahindra SUVs register 56 per cent growth in November 2022

- Overall auto sales for the company in November stood at 58,303 units

- Mahindra sold 30,238 SUVs in November

Indian utility vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra registered 56 per cent growth in sales in India in November 2022. The company sold 30,238 units last month as against 19,384 units sold in November 2021. Exports have grown by one per cent with 3,122 units in November 2022 as compared to 3,101 unit sales in the same period last year.

Commenting on the occasion, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “Our sales volume continued to grow in November powered by robust demand across our portfolio. We sold 30,238 SUVs in November, registering a growth of 56 per cent. We have also registered a strong growth of 31 per cent in our commercial vehicles. The supply chain situation continues to be dynamic due to continuing international disruptions. We are keeping a close watch and are taking appropriate steps.”

Mahindra recently showcased the XUV400 Special Edition electric SUV and you can learn more about it here. The one-of-one edition was displayed at Tech Fashion tour and is made in collaboration with Rimzim Dadu. The electric motor is powered by a 39.4kWh battery pack which generates 150bhp and 310Nm of torque. On a full charge, the vehicle has an ARAI-certified range of 456km.