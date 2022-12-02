CarWale

    Mahindra SUVs register 56 per cent growth in November 2022

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    455 Views
    Mahindra SUVs register 56 per cent growth in November 2022

    - Overall auto sales for the company in November stood at 58,303 units 

    - Mahindra sold 30,238 SUVs in November 

    Indian utility vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra registered 56 per cent growth in sales in India in November 2022. The company sold 30,238 units last month as against 19,384 units sold in November 2021. Exports have grown by one per cent with 3,122 units in November 2022 as compared to 3,101 unit sales in the same period last year. 

    Commenting on the occasion, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “Our sales volume continued to grow in November powered by robust demand across our portfolio. We sold 30,238 SUVs in November, registering a growth of 56 per cent. We have also registered a strong growth of 31 per cent in our commercial vehicles. The supply chain situation continues to be dynamic due to continuing international disruptions. We are keeping a close watch and are taking appropriate steps.” 

    Mahindra recently showcased the XUV400 Special Edition electric SUV and you can learn more about it here. The one-of-one edition was displayed at Tech Fashion tour and is made in collaboration with Rimzim Dadu. The electric motor is powered by a 39.4kWh battery pack which generates 150bhp and 310Nm of torque. On a full charge, the vehicle has an ARAI-certified range of 456km.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Renault India cars attract discounts of up to Rs 50,000 in December 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5991 Views
    32 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    ₹ 63.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2ndDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW X7 Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW X7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.20 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    10th Dec 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5991 Views
    32 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra SUVs register 56 per cent growth in November 2022