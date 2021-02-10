CarWale
    Range Rover Sport achieves 1 million unit sales milestone

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,043 Views
    -The Range Rover Sport was first introduced back in 2005

    - The milestone was achieved in a little over 15 years

    British marquee Land Rover has announced that the company has surpassed the 1 million unit sales milestone with the Range Rover Sport. The brand revealed that it took a little over 15 years to reach this record milestone.

    First showcased as the Range Stormer Concept back in 2004, the Range Rover Sport went into production later in 2005. To celebrate the achievement, the Tata Motors-owned brand has released a video, sharing the model’s highlights over the years. A few notable sights include the model at various locations such as the Nurburgring racetrack, Empty Quarter desert, Pike’s Peak mountains, and Heaven’s Gate steps. The latter required the SUV to climb 999 steps while the model created a record at the Nurburgring with a lap time of eight minutes and 14 seconds.

    Land Rover has also unveiled the 2021 Range Rover Sport, which is expected to arrive in India later this year. The model gets a host of updates and is offered with a range of engine options, details of which are available here.

    Land Rover Range Rover Sport Image
    Land Rover Range Rover Sport
    ₹ 89.11 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Land Rover
    • Range Rover Sport
    • Land Rover Range Rover Sport
