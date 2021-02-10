Volkswagen introduces discount offers on Polo and Vento for February 2021

Select Volkswagen dealerships in the country are offering discount benefits on the brand's hatchback and sedan offerings – the Polo and the Vento. Customers can avail these advantages in the form of corporate discount, exchange bonus, and cash discount.

The hatchback from the German carmaker can be bought this month with an exchange discount of Rs 20,000, and a loyalty bonus and corporate benefit of Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000, respectively. The Polo can be had with a choice of two petrol engines – a 1.0-litre MPI engine and a 1.0-litre TSI petrol with manual and automatic transmission.

Meanwhile, its sedan sibling, the Vento, is offered with several benefits as well. The Vento TSI Highline Plus is available at a special discounted ex-showroom price of Rs 9.99 lakh. It attracts Rs 40,000 cash discount and an additional Rs 25,000 exchange discount. The Vento is powered by a single 1.0-litre TSI engine developing 109bhp and 175Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

There are no discounts levied on the premium offerings from Volkswagen – the T-Roc and the Tiguan Allspace, for this month. Volkswagen plans to bid high on SUVs this year and will be launching the mid-size SUV, Taigun and the Tiguan facelift later this year.