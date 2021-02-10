CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • 2021 Jeep Compass - Top 3 exterior highlights

    2021 Jeep Compass - Top 3 exterior highlights

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    634 Views
    2021 Jeep Compass - Top 3 exterior highlights

    The 2021 model year update for the Jeep Compass has brought in several changes inside out. Yes, the interior is completely new, and there are only a handful of changes on the outside. Still, here are the top three exterior highlights that add a little zing to the SUV that nicely retains its typical Jeep identity.

    1. Exterior colours

    Left Side View

    The SUV is now offered in a wide variety of colour options extending to seven different choices, along with dual-tone ones. Most interesting additions, however, are still the new galaxy blue and the techno metallic green. Otherwise, buyers can opt from bright white, minimal grey, exotica red, brilliant black, or grigio magnesio grey.

    2. Tweaked and de-chromed fascia

    Front View

    The exterior design is the same and only has subtle changes as compared to the previous model. These include deletion of all the shiny chrome elements and replacing it with grey colour. And though these may not be very evident to naive eyes, they indeed look good. And then, the fascia now boasts slimmer looking grille, headlamps and a new bumper.

    3. New alloys

    Wheel

    Lastly, with the minor exterior changes and a majority of them being at the front, there's still one change on to the sides. Yes, the SUV now rides on a new set of alloy wheels that get a different pattern from what was seen on the earlier model. These add some more appeal to the side profile while the rear-end looks largely identical to the older model.

    Right Rear Three Quarter
    Jeep Compass Image
    Jeep Compass
    ₹ 17.02 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Jeep
    • Jeep Compass
    • Compass
    • Compass S 2.0 Diesel 4X4 AT
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Jeep Compass Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 20.15 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 21.14 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 19.66 Lakh
    Pune₹ 20.19 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 20.39 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 18.90 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 20.56 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 18.94 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 18.90 Lakh
    • jeep-cars
    • other brands
    Jeep Compass

    Jeep Compass

    ₹ 17.02 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    27thJAN
    All Jeep-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    ₹ 18.00 - 23.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 22nd February 2021
    All Upcoming Cars