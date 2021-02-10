2021 Jeep Compass - Top 3 exterior highlights

The 2021 model year update for the Jeep Compass has brought in several changes inside out. Yes, the interior is completely new, and there are only a handful of changes on the outside. Still, here are the top three exterior highlights that add a little zing to the SUV that nicely retains its typical Jeep identity.

1. Exterior colours

The SUV is now offered in a wide variety of colour options extending to seven different choices, along with dual-tone ones. Most interesting additions, however, are still the new galaxy blue and the techno metallic green. Otherwise, buyers can opt from bright white, minimal grey, exotica red, brilliant black, or grigio magnesio grey.

2. Tweaked and de-chromed fascia

The exterior design is the same and only has subtle changes as compared to the previous model. These include deletion of all the shiny chrome elements and replacing it with grey colour. And though these may not be very evident to naive eyes, they indeed look good. And then, the fascia now boasts slimmer looking grille, headlamps and a new bumper.

3. New alloys

Lastly, with the minor exterior changes and a majority of them being at the front, there's still one change on to the sides. Yes, the SUV now rides on a new set of alloy wheels that get a different pattern from what was seen on the earlier model. These add some more appeal to the side profile while the rear-end looks largely identical to the older model.