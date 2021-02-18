CarWale
    Range Rover Evoque LWB spied testing in the snow

    Range Rover Evoque LWB spied testing in the snow

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Range Rover Evoque LWB spied testing in the snow

    - Range Rover Evoque LWB could be offered in a seven-seat format

    - The new version is likely to be sold only in the Chinese automobile market

    Land Rover has been working on the long-wheelbase version of the new Range Rover Evoque for a while now. New spy images taken in the Arctic Circle reveal a single test-mule of the model that was undergoing winter testing.

    Evident from the spy images is that the Range Rover Evoque LWB gets larger proportions in the form of an extended wheelbase and length. While a majority of the exterior design remains the same, the elongated rear doors and longer rear quarter panel tell us that the new variant will indeed get some additional room inside. Reports suggest that the model is likely to be introduced as a seven-seat version for the Chinese market. A cover on the grille hints that the model could get a small revision to the fascia.

    Land Rover has not revealed any details of the Evoque LWB, although the model is expected to arrive with the same powertrains as the standard-wheelbase model. These could include a range of petrol and diesel powertrains as well as a plug-in hybrid option. More details are expected to be revealed prior to the debut that could take place later this year.

