Production-spec Volkswagen Taigun low and top variants images revealed

A few months back, Volkswagen announced its SUVW strategy for India. To begin with, the German carmaker unveiled the Taigun SUV and is now prepping to launch the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos rival in the coming months.

In fact, the Taigun is being co-developed and tested alongside the Kushaq under the same roof. The prototypes of both models undergo repairs and trials at the brand's new central development workshop at the Pune Technology Centre. The above images disclose the top-spec and lower variants at the testing facility. Several sightings of both the cousins being tested together had also surfaced on the internet earlier.

Since Skoda heads the activities of the Volkswagen Group in the country, the Taigun will be launched in India only after its DNA cousin, the Skoda Kushaq. Both the SUVs are underpinned by the MQB A0 IN platform. The Taigun carries its own distinct design and styling with square-shaped LED headlamps, and two-tone front bumpers with fog lamps surrounded by chrome inserts. It is likely to come with 17-inch alloy wheels, black roof, and LED tail lamps tucked inside a long horizontal housing. For more details on the Volkswagen Taigun we have embedded the first look review video below.

Inside, the Taigun’s cabin will get a contrast dual-tone dashboard housing the 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and My Connect App. Other features to be included are wireless smartphone charging, a digital driver’s display, automatic climate control, USB Type-C ports, and a three-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls. To read more about the interiors of the Taigun, click here.

Mechanically, the Taigun will be powered by a 1.0-litre TSI and a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine. The former will generate 115bhp/175Nm of torque paired with a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit, while the latter is more powerful with 150bhp/250Nm torque mated to a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DSG automatic unit.