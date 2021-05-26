McLaren to mark its debut in India soon, likely to introduce four models

- McLaren likely to debut in India with four models - the GT, Artura, 720S, and the 720S Spider

- All four models can be configured for the Indian market on the official website

The iconic British performance car manufacturer, McLaren is gearing up for its India debut. The company is expected to debut with four models for India, namely – the GT, Artura, 720S, and the 720S Spider. All four models can be configured for the Indian market on the official website. The official prices and more details are not known for now and will be revealed at a later date.

Although McLaren does not require any formal introduction, for the unfamiliar, McLaren is positioned alongside the established Sports, Super, and the Ultimate Series performance car categories. The entire product line-up from the company is based on the carbon fibre structure that possesses exceptional strength and rigidity while offering superior driving dynamics and light kerb weight.

The McLaren GT is powered by a 603bhp 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine that is mated to a seven-speed SSG transmission. This vehicle is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in about 3.2 seconds.

The McLaren Artura is the company’s first series-production High-Performance Hybrid supercar. This model also marks the debut of the new McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA). The company further claims that the Artura has the lightest dry weight of 1,395kgs. It gets a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine that generates 569bhp and 585Nm of torque.

The McLaren 720S is a popular name its category. Powered by a 4.0-litre engine that produces 700bhp and 770Nm of torque. The vehicle is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in less than 3 seconds and has a top speed of 341kmph. The retractable hard top variant, the 720S Spider is also powered by the same engine option as the coupe variant. The 720S Spider is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in 2.9 seconds and the top speed is limited to 325kmph.

All the four variants can be configured to suit individual taste and preferences. The prices and other details will be known in the days to come.