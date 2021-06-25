Production-ready Volkswagen Taigun spotted testing undisguised

- The Volkswagen Taigun will be launched in India later this year

- The model will be available with 1.0 and 1.5 TSI petrol engines

Volkswagen continues testing the Taigun ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place later this year. New spy images shared on the web reveal an uncamouflaged, production-ready test-mule of the SUV.

As seen in the images, the new Volkswagen Taigun features a dual projector lens and LED DRLs in the headlamp setup, a two-slat grille with chrome inserts, dual-tone bumpers with a chrome insert, and fog lights with chrome surrounds. On either side, the model receives dual-tone alloy wheels, A-pillar mounted ORVMs, and body cladding. At the rear, the SUV gets LED tail lights, a chrome insert on the rear bumper, reflectors, wiper and washer, and an LED strip running the length of the boot-lid. Also on offer are contrast coloured skid plates at the front and rear.

Inside, the 2021 Volkswagen Taigun will feature a dual-tone theme, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a fully digital instrument console, wireless charging, automatic climate control, a three-spoke multi-function steering wheel, and USB Type-C ports.

Under the hood, the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun will be powered by 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines. The former is capable of producing 115bhp and 175Nm of torque, while the latter produces 150bhp and 250Nm of torque. A six-speed manual unit is standard, while a six-speed automatic unit and a seven-speed DSG automatic unit are available as an option with the 1.0 and 1.5 variants, respectively.

