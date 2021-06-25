CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Production-ready Volkswagen Taigun spotted testing undisguised

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,579 Views
    Production-ready Volkswagen Taigun spotted testing undisguised

    - The Volkswagen Taigun will be launched in India later this year

    - The model will be available with 1.0 and 1.5 TSI petrol engines 

    Volkswagen continues testing the Taigun ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place later this year. New spy images shared on the web reveal an uncamouflaged, production-ready test-mule of the SUV.

    As seen in the images, the new Volkswagen Taigun features a dual projector lens and LED DRLs in the headlamp setup, a two-slat grille with chrome inserts, dual-tone bumpers with a chrome insert, and fog lights with chrome surrounds. On either side, the model receives dual-tone alloy wheels, A-pillar mounted ORVMs, and body cladding. At the rear, the SUV gets LED tail lights, a chrome insert on the rear bumper, reflectors, wiper and washer, and an LED strip running the length of the boot-lid. Also on offer are contrast coloured skid plates at the front and rear.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Inside, the 2021 Volkswagen Taigun will feature a dual-tone theme, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a fully digital instrument console, wireless charging, automatic climate control, a three-spoke multi-function steering wheel, and USB Type-C ports.

    Under the hood, the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun will be powered by 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines. The former is capable of producing 115bhp and 175Nm of torque, while the latter produces 150bhp and 250Nm of torque. A six-speed manual unit is standard, while a six-speed automatic unit and a seven-speed DSG automatic unit are available as an option with the 1.0 and 1.5 variants, respectively.

    Image Source

    Volkswagen Taigun Image
    Volkswagen Taigun
    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2022 Dacia Duster - Now in pictures
     Next 
    Ferrari 296 GTB globally unveiled

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 16.30 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thJUN
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW 5 Series

    BMW 5 Series

    ₹ 62.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 10.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 28th June 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • volkswagen-cars
    • other brands
    Volkswagen Polo

    Volkswagen Polo

    ₹ 6.21 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volkswagen-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Production-ready Volkswagen Taigun spotted testing undisguised