2022 Dacia Duster - Now in pictures

If these pictures ring a bell saying, isn't this like the Renault Duster available in India, you are right. It is! Dacia is Renault's sister brand and retails the Duster SUV in many other countries. The carmaker has taken the wraps off the updated Duster for the European market and this is exactly that model. Here's a picture gallery of this SUV boasting new features in addition to several cosmetic updates.

This mid-cycle refresh to the Duster includes new LED headlights with Y-shaped LED DRLs, updated tail lamp clusters, and new alloy wheel designs.

The major chunk of changes are inside, with a new 3.5-inch digital instrument cluster, centre console, cruise control, automatic headlights, and new seats as well.

A new eight-inch touchscreen infotainment head unit replaces the old seven-inch unit. It gets the latest software compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Additionally, it also benefits from a 4x4 monitor with an inclinometer and altimeter. Furthermore, there's a multi-view camera and even a blind-spot monitor.

The updated Duster also gets features like automatic climate control and the usual equipment available on the current iteration. What's more, heated front seats are also available on higher trims.

In Europe, the powertrain options include an 89bhp 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and another 1.3-litre petrol mill tuned to produce either 128bhp or 148bhp.

Then, there's even a 1.5-litre diesel unit churning out 113bhp of power and a 1.0-litre bi-fuel motor that can run on petrol or LPG.