CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2022 Dacia Duster - Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    1,009 Views
    2022 Dacia Duster - Now in pictures

    If these pictures ring a bell saying, isn't this like the Renault Duster available in India, you are right. It is! Dacia is Renault's sister brand and retails the Duster SUV in many other countries. The carmaker has taken the wraps off the updated Duster for the European market and this is exactly that model. Here's a picture gallery of this SUV boasting new features in addition to several cosmetic updates.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    This mid-cycle refresh to the Duster includes new LED headlights with Y-shaped LED DRLs, updated tail lamp clusters, and new alloy wheel designs.

    Dashboard

    The major chunk of changes are inside, with a new 3.5-inch digital instrument cluster, centre console, cruise control, automatic headlights, and new seats as well.

    Infotainment System

    A new eight-inch touchscreen infotainment head unit replaces the old seven-inch unit. It gets the latest software compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

    Instrument Cluster

    Additionally, it also benefits from a 4x4 monitor with an inclinometer and altimeter. Furthermore, there's a multi-view camera and even a blind-spot monitor.

    Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    The updated Duster also gets features like automatic climate control and the usual equipment available on the current iteration. What's more, heated front seats are also available on higher trims.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    In Europe, the powertrain options include an 89bhp 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and another 1.3-litre petrol mill tuned to produce either 128bhp or 148bhp.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Then, there's even a 1.5-litre diesel unit churning out 113bhp of power and a 1.0-litre bi-fuel motor that can run on petrol or LPG.

    Left Rear Three Quarter
    Renault Duster Image
    Renault Duster
    ₹ 9.84 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    CEAT SecuraDrive range of tyres launched in India for compact SUVs
     Next 
    Production-ready Volkswagen Taigun spotted testing undisguised

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 16.30 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thJUN
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW 5 Series

    BMW 5 Series

    ₹ 62.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 10.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 28th June 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • renault-cars
    • other brands
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 3.31 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Renault-Cars

    Renault Duster Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 11.49 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 11.91 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 11.08 Lakh
    Pune₹ 11.53 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 11.60 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 10.97 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 11.43 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 10.93 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 10.96 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2022 Dacia Duster - Now in pictures