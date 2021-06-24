Ferrari 296 GTB globally unveiled

- Gets a 3.0-litre V6 engine with an electric motor to produce a combined power output figure of 809bhp

- Available with the extreme high-performance Assetto Fiorano package

Ferrari 296 GTB, the latest evolution of Maranello’s mid-rear-engine two-seater berlinetta has globally revealed today. The new model is available with the extreme high-performance Assetto Fiorano package and the plug-in hybrid system which is believed to maximise usability and driving pleasure.

The newly showcased 296 GTB is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 engine which generates 645bhp. The hyper car also gets a 164bhp electric motor, which takes the total power output figures to 809bhp. This engine comes mated to an eight-speed DCT to produce 741Nm of torque. The hyper car is capable of sprinting from 0 to 100kmph in just 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of 330kmph. Interestingly, the 296 GTB can cover a distance of about 42kms in the pure electric mode with speed in excess of 135kms. To personalise the driving experience, the customers can choose from four driving modes - eDrive, Hybrid, Performance and Qualify.

The Italian performance car manufacturer claims that the 296 GTB redefines the identity of the mid-rear-engined two-seater berlinetta. The vehicle gets aggressive body lines and superior aerodynamics for enhanced driving experience. The headlights take their inspiration from the ‘teardrop’ shaped headlights of the past. The styling theme is interpreted through two ‘faired-in teardrops’ which are set into the front of the car like jewels. The effect is further accentuated by the formal composition of the DRL, which acts as the signature of the front of this car.

The upper section of the tail also incorporates a horizontal element that incorporates the taillights and integrated retracting spoiler. With the lights off, a thin ‘black screen’ line runs horizontally across the entire width of the rear. The 296 GTB features a single central exhaust tailpipe, while the central wing is stowed in the bodywork between the taillights. The vehicle rides on a set of new alloy wheels with a twin-spoke design. Customers can choose from a wide range of alloy wheel options to suit individual taste.

As for the interior, the vehicle gets exclusive Italian leather trim and a functional equipment list. When the engine is off, the onboard instruments go black, thereby further enhancing the minimalist look of the cabin. The main instrument cluster is set into a deep cleft carved out of the dashboard trim, itself characterised by a deliberately clean, taut surface. The new model gets the latest touchscreen infotainment system that has been seamlessly integrated with dashboard. The designers have created specific diapason-style seats using contrasting grooves which coordinate aesthetically with the edge strip of the instrument cluster.