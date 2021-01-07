CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Production-ready new Mahindra Scorpio spotted; launch likely soon

    Production-ready new Mahindra Scorpio spotted; launch likely soon

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    856 Views
    Production-ready new Mahindra Scorpio spotted; launch likely soon

    - New 2021 Mahindra Scorpio spy images reveal exterior design and features

    - The model could be launched in the country later this year

    Mahindra has commenced public road-tests of the next-gen Scorpio in the production-ready form, hinting that the company could launch the model later this year. New spy images shared on the web give us a peek at the front and rear design.

    As seen in the spy images, the fourth-gen Mahindra Scorpio will feature what seem to be dual-pod LED headlamps, a large multi-slat grille, a wide air dam, C-shaped LED DRLs, new roof rails, new alloy wheels, a shark-fin antenna, LED tail lights, rear washer and wiper, rear spoiler with integrated high-mounted stop lamp, and a tail-gate mounted number plate recess. The model could be christened as the Scorpio Sting, details of which are available here.

    Mahindra New Scorpio Rear View

    Inside, the 2021 Mahindra Scorpio is expected to come equipped with a large touchscreen infotainment system, a new instrument cluster, a heavily reworked dashboard, drive modes, and a sunroof. 

    Powertrain options on the new Mahindra Scorpio are likely to include a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. A six-speed manual unit could be a standard affair, while a six-speed automatic unit might be offered as an option. Also on offer could be a four-wheel-drive system.

    Image Source

    Mahindra New Scorpio Image
    Mahindra New Scorpio
    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Mahindra
    • new Scorpio
    • Mahindra new Scorpio
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra XUV300

    Mahindra XUV300

    ₹ 7.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    MG Hector Facelift

    MG Hector Facelift

    ₹ 16.50 - 19.50 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 7th January 2021
    All Upcoming Cars