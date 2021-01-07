Production-ready new Mahindra Scorpio spotted; launch likely soon

- New 2021 Mahindra Scorpio spy images reveal exterior design and features

- The model could be launched in the country later this year

Mahindra has commenced public road-tests of the next-gen Scorpio in the production-ready form, hinting that the company could launch the model later this year. New spy images shared on the web give us a peek at the front and rear design.

As seen in the spy images, the fourth-gen Mahindra Scorpio will feature what seem to be dual-pod LED headlamps, a large multi-slat grille, a wide air dam, C-shaped LED DRLs, new roof rails, new alloy wheels, a shark-fin antenna, LED tail lights, rear washer and wiper, rear spoiler with integrated high-mounted stop lamp, and a tail-gate mounted number plate recess. The model could be christened as the Scorpio Sting, details of which are available here.

Inside, the 2021 Mahindra Scorpio is expected to come equipped with a large touchscreen infotainment system, a new instrument cluster, a heavily reworked dashboard, drive modes, and a sunroof.

Powertrain options on the new Mahindra Scorpio are likely to include a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. A six-speed manual unit could be a standard affair, while a six-speed automatic unit might be offered as an option. Also on offer could be a four-wheel-drive system.

Image Source