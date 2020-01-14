Please Tell Us Your City

  Home
  News
  • Production-ready Mahindra XUV300 EV to debut at 2020 Auto Expo, India launch in 2021

Production-ready Mahindra XUV300 EV to debut at 2020 Auto Expo, India launch in 2021

January 14, 2020, 09:20 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
1356 Views
Be the first to comment
Production-ready Mahindra XUV300 EV to debut at 2020 Auto Expo, India launch in 2021

- The Mahindra XUV300 Electric could be offered in two versions including Standard and Extended range

- The model will be powered by a battery pack developed by Mahindra Electric and LG Chem

The production ready version of the Mahindra XUV300 Electric will be showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo which will take place next month. Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra and Mahindra, also revealed that the model will be launched in 2021.

The recent announcement by the senior executive of Mahindra is in line with an image that was leaked last year, suggesting that the XUV300 Electric, codenamed as the S210, will be launched in CY2021. Previous reports suggest that the model could be offered in two versions including Standard Range and Extended Range.

The battery pack to be used in the Mahindra XUV300 EV is being developed by Mahindra Electric in association with LG Chem. Powering the model will be a high-density Lithium Ion battery pack. Finer details regarding the output or the range remain unknown at the moment.

Previous spy images shared on the web have revealed the Mahindra eXUV300 that was spotted during public road tests. The model is expected to carry over a majority of its design and features from the ICE powered XUV300 although we can expect a redesigned fascia including a new grille and bumper.

  • Mahindra
  • Mahindra XUV300
  • XUV300
Mahindra XUV300 Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 9.73 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 10.11 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 9.35 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 9.73 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 9.81 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 9.25 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 9.65 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 9.27 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 9.25 Lakhs onwards

