    Production-ready Mahindra Scorpio-N spotted sans camouflage

    Nikhil Puthran

    - To be launched on 27 June, 2022

    - To be available in both petrol and diesel engine options

    The production-ready Mahindra Scorpio-N has been spotted sans camouflage ahead of its official launch in India on 27 June. The SUV will be available in both six-seat and seven-seat layout options. The new model gets a new set of cosmetic and feature updates. The current generation Scorpio will continue to be sold as the Scorpio Classic

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    As seen in the images, the Scorpio-N gets a new grille with chrome vertical slats and dual-projector headlamps with sequential turn indicators. Further, it gets C-shaped LED DRLs on both ends of the bumper. The sides are flanked by a muscular beltline inspired by the XUV700. Additionally, the SUV gets silver highlights on the cladding, along with chrome inserts on the door handles, and body-coloured ORVMs. The vehicle rides on a set of dual-tone twin-spoke alloy wheels. The rear section gets Volvo-like signature LED taillights.

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Front Row Seats

    The upcoming Mahindra Scorpio-N gets a brown and black cabin with premium upholstery. The feature list includes steering-mounted controls, a digital instrument cluster, 60:40 split or captain seat options in the second row, and Adrenox infotainment system. For added convenience, the SUV will also offer dual-zone climate control and might also offer ventilated front row seats. Further, the new Mahindra Scorpio-N will also offer a Sony music system. 

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Rear Seats

    Mechanically, the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio-N will be available with both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol version of the Scorpio-N is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre mStallion 150 TGDi engine which generates 150bhp at 5,000rpm. The torque figures for the petrol manual and automatic transmission options are likely to vary. While the six-speed manual unit produces 300Nm between 1,250-3,000rpm, the automatic transmission unit generates 320bhp between 1,500-3,000rpm. 

    On the other hand, the diesel version is expected to be powered by a 2.2-litre mHawk 130 engine which generates 130bhp at 3,750rpm and 300Nm of torque between 1,600-2,800rpm. Both the engines can be had either with manual or automatic transmission options. 

    Mahindra trademarks ‘4Xplor’; to be used for Scorpio-N’s 4WD system

