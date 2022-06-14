Jaguar Land Rover announces five-day monsoon service camp

- To be held from 14 June to 18 June, 2022

- Customers to benefit from complimentary 32-point check-up

Jaguar Land Rover India has announced an annual monsoon service camp for all its patrons. To be held from 14 June to 18 June, 2022 across all authorised retailers across the country, the campaign will offer a 32-point electronic vehicle check-up, brake and wiper check, tyre and fluid level check, and a comprehensive battery check.

Along with the complimentary check-up, the carmaker will also have offers on branded goods, accessories, and value-added services. There will also be a ‘Chauffeur Training Program’ that will cover different aspects of driving and vehicle maintenance in the monsoon for all customers with chauffeurs. To avail of these services, customers can schedule an appointment with their nearest retailer between 9:30 am and 6:00 pm on the aforementioned dates.

Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said, “We remain committed to providing our customers with services that deliver best-in-class care for their vehicles, along with a safe and efficient driving experience. Our monsoon service camp is designed to address the seasonal needs of all Jaguar and Land Rover vehicle owners by equipping them with monsoon-ready cars, peace of mind, and a seamless driving experience at all times.”