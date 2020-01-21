Production ready Tata H2X spied; to get floating touchscreen infotainment system

- Tata H2X spotted with floating touchscreen infotainment system

- The production-ready model could be showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo

Ahead of its debut that could take place at the 2020 Auto Expo next month, the production ready version of the Tata H2X has been spotted during a public road test. New spy images reveal a few highlights of the interior and exterior of Tata’s mini-SUV.

As seen in the spy images, the Tata H2X, codenamed Hornbill, features production ready elements such as the tail lights and LED DRL’s that sit flush in the body, unlike makeshift units in the pre-production cars. Notable features such as the dual-tone alloy wheels and the rear windshield wiper hint at the test-mule being a top-end variant.

A few other feature highlights of the Tata H2X seen in the images here reveal split headlamp design, fog lights, C-pillar mounted rear door handles, vertically mounted reflectors and number plate recess on the rear bumper, high mounted stop lamp and a floating touchscreen infotainment system.

The upcoming Tata H2X is likely to be powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine while transmission options could include a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. Once launched, the model will rival against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Renault Kwid and the Mahindra KUV100.