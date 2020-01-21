Please Tell Us Your City

Hyundai Aura launched: Competition Check

January 21, 2020, 06:14 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
Hyundai Aura launched: Competition Check

Hyundai has kickstarted 2020 with their first launch – the Aura. This compact sedan is to Xcent what the Nios is to the Grand i10. Launched at Rs 5.79 lakhs ex-showroom, the Aura is offered with three powertrains across 12 variants. Here is how Hyundai’s new kid on the block competes with the likes of other already-established players in the segment.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The most prominent champion of the segment and one of the highest-selling cars in India is one tough competition for the Aura to beat. The Dzire offers a well-rounded package with a decent feature list and proven powertrain options. It’s also backed by Maruti’s reliable aftersales network which usually seals the deal in Dzire’s favour. But Hyundai isn’t new to this game and the Aura does pack in many segment-first features. Moreover, the Aura also looks radical if not to everyone’s liking compared to Dzire’s accustomed appearance.

Honda Amaze

And if looks are our talking points then Aura and Honda Amaze are poles apart. The former has a more rounded design with the right amount of bulges and creases. Meanwhile, the Honda is sharp and chiselled and has a very handsome stance. Sure looks are subjective but the Amaze isn’t short on features or powertrain in this dual as it offers the segment’s only diesel-CVT option. And its diesel is frugal while the cabin is well sorted too.

Ford Aspire

Apart from both petrol and diesel engines, both Aura and Aspire are offered with CNG option as well. Meanwhile, Aspire is one of the affordable cars here and comes with Ford’s reformed after sales/service which also promises to be easy on the pocket. Apart from that, the Aspire also packs in six airbags, the most in this segment. But Aura is more modern compared to the now ageing Aspire.

Volkswagen Ameo

Another competitor in this segment is Volkswagen’s Ameo. This solidly built German compact sedan has the best driving experience and comes with potent petrol and diesel engine options. Its Achilles heel is that it’s dated compared to its rivals which direly necessitates an upgrade. Meanwhile, Aura is an all-new product and filling the Xcent’s shoes would be an arduous task for the newcomer but we think the Aura could manage it rather easily.

