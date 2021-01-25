Porsche Taycan entry-level RWD variant revealed globally

- Available with a choice of two battery packs

- Will be the most affordable model in the Taycan range

Porsche has introduced the fourth variant in its all-electric Taycan saloon lineup. The new variant christened as the ‘Taycan’ will be an entry-level variant and will be placed below the existing trims – Taycan Turbo S, Taycan Turbo, and the Taycan 4S. It will be the only model with a rear-wheel drive setup and will be offered with two sizes of battery.

The youngest sibling will retain the design and styling of its elder brothers. The Taycan has the same low and wide stance with the signature LED head lights, side sills, rear diffuser, and the 19-inch five-spoke alloy wheels with black brake calipers fitted as standard. On the inside, the Taycan gets two display screens as standard while the front passenger screen can be had as an option. The leather used in the cabin is produced with recycled materials with the front seats getting eight-way electrical adjustment. The Taycan has dual luggage compartments fore and aft with a total space of 491 litre.

Porsche is also offering a host of optional features and equipment with the Taycan which include a colour head-up display, on-board 22kW charger, adaptive air suspension with three-chamber technology, and high-performance Porsche Surface Coated Brake (PSCB).

The Taycan will be available with a choice of two batteries - 79.2 kWh standard battery pack and 93.4 kWh performance battery plus. The former produces 322bhp while the latter is good for 375bhp. Both the batteries are capable to launch the saloon from a standstill to 100kmph in just 5.4 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 230kmph. These batteries can be juiced up from five to 80 per cent in 22.5 minutes. The WLTP range for the smaller battery pack is 431km while the performance battery is claimed to last for 484km.

The Porsche introduced the Taycan range of pure electric models in 2019 and the brand has managed to deliver 20,000 units of the luxury saloon worldwide in 2020. The fourth trim in the Taycan range will enter the showrooms globally in March 2021 and is priced at approximately Rs 70 lakh (ex-showroom). Looking at the current scenario and the growing acceptance of EVs by Indian customers, Porsche is most likely to introduce the Taycan in the country sometime later in 2021.