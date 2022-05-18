CarWale
    Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS launched in India at Rs 2.54 crore

    Nikhil Puthran

    - New flagship model in the 718 family

    - Powered by a 4.0-litre, six-cylinder NA engine which produces 493bhp/450Nm

    Porsche has introduced a new flagship model in the 718 family, the 718 Cayman GT4 RS at Rs 2,54,16,000 (ex-showroom, India). The new model is available in coupe body style and is significantly more powerful than the GT4. 

    Mechanically, the new 718 Cayman GT4 RS is powered by a 4.0-litre, six-cylinder naturally aspirated engine that generates 493bhp and 450Nm of torque. This engine is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission which enables it to sprint from zero to 100kmph in just 3.4 seconds. The 718 Cayman GT4 RS is capable of doing speeds in excess of 315kmph.

    The bonnet with NACA air intakes offers optimum brake cooling. Further, the bonnet, front wings, side air intakes, rear wings, decorative trims, and full bucket seats are made from lightweight, durable carbon-fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP). The black plastic airbox with a silver-coloured 'GT4 RS' logo and newly developed air filter has been moved to the interior, this ensures that the engine is optimally supplied with fresh air and also produces a better sound. 

