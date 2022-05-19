Land Rover Defender 130 global debut on 31 May

- To be offered with 2-3-3 seat configuration

- Will be the longest Defender and sold alongside 90 and 110 versions

In the making for nearly a year now, Land Rover is all set to take the veils off the new Defender 130. To be positioned above the Defender 90 and Defender 110, this off-roader version will be an eight-seater SUV that will make its global debut on 31 May.

The Defender 130 will be offered in an eight-seat layout with a 2-3-3 configuration, making it the longest Defender in the stable. However, we expect the 130 to have the same wheelbase as the 110 version (3,022mm). Based on the recently spied prototypes, the SUV will be longer than the 110 with stretched overhangs to accommodate the third-row seats. To know more about Defender 130, click here.

Internationally as well in India, the Land Rover Defender is presently offered in two body styles – 90 and 110. While both the versions have two seating rows, the former is the one with two doors whereas the latter has a stretched wheelbase with four doors.

While the technical specifications of the Land Rover Defender 130 are under wraps, it could be offered with petrol as well as diesel powertrains. Upon introduction, the Defender 130 will lock horns with Audi Q7, BMW X7, Volvo XC90, and Mercedes-Benz GLS.