Nissan announces free AC check-up camp for its cars

- Service camp to last for a month

- Applicable for all Nissan and Datsun car owners

Nissan Motor India has announced a pan-India free AC check-up camp for its entire lineup. The service will be conducted from 15 April to 15 June, 2023 across 122 Nissan-authorised workshops in the country.

Under this program, the manufacturer will offer a 20-point check-up that includes a free AC check-up, exterior check, interior check, underbody check, and road test. Apart from this, Nissan will also offer discounts of up to 20 per cent on labour and 10 per cent on value-added services. Additionally, the brand will also have a pre-paid maintenance package which enables the customers to save up to 20 per cent on maintenance costs.

Interested customers can book a service appointment through the Nissan Connect app or from the brand’s official website.