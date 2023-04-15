Tata Tiago offered with discounts of up to Rs. 35,000 in April 2023

- The Tiago petrol and CNG variants get discounts at select dealers

- The company will increase the prices of its models next month

A few Tata Motors dealerships are offering discounts across the model range in April this year. These benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

The CNG variants of the Tata Tiago are available with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. The petrol variants of the hatchback are offered with a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000.

Earlier this week, Tata Motors announced that it would be hiking the prices for all models with effect from 1 May. This is the second price increase from the brand this year, which is being undertaken due to regulatory changes and a rise in the overall input costs for the carmaker.