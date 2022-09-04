CarWale
    Next-generation Skoda Octavia, Kodiaq and Superb to arrive by 2025

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    738 Views
    -Superb and Kodiaq to be launched in 2023

    -New Octavia to arrive in 2024

    Skoda during the reveal of the Vision 7S concept car announced timelines for the next generation Octavia, Superb and Kodiaq. Along with a new range of EVs, its stalwart models too will enter the next generation with the Kodiaq and Superb being launched in 2023 while a new Octavia will be launched in 2024.

    Superb and Octavia

    As expected, all three cars will become full hybrid models with the Superb expected to also have a full-electric model. Not much is known about these next-generation cars apart from a few spy images confirming that both the sedans will retain the liftback design which has been their USP since the beginning. These cars are also expected to sport the new Skoda logo and the new colour and design schemes that were showcased with the Vision 7S. 

    Kodiaq

    Individual elements from the Vision 7S are expected to make their way to the next-generation Kodiaq. The most significant of this will be the interior layout of the second and third rows especially the position of the child seat in the centre.

    Powertrain

    The current range of petrol and diesel engines is expected to continue but will most likely be the last time as Skoda looks to an all-electric future. All models are expected to be PHEVs for both petrol and diesel engine options. 

