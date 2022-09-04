CarWale
    5,000 units of Volkswagen Virtus delivered in two months

    Jay Shah

    - Available in four variants and six exterior shades 

    - Powered by 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines

    Nearly two months back, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India launched the Virtus mid-size sedan in India at a starting price of Rs 11.22 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the carmaker has announced that over 5,000 units of the sedan have been delivered in these two months.

    The Virtus is the DNA cousin of Skoda Slavia and is underpinned by the same MQB A0 IN platform. It is available in four variants– Comfortline, Highline, Topline, and GT Plus. Furthermore, customers can choose from seven exterior colours, namely Rising Blue, Curcuma Yellow, Carbon Steel, Candy White, Wild Cherry Red, and Reflex Silver.  

    The feature highlights of the Virtus are LED headlamps, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital driver’s display, cooled front seats, an electric sunroof, leatherette upholstery, automatic climate control, six airbags, and a rearview camera. 

    The Volkswagen Virtus is a petrol-only sedan and one can choose from two petrol powertrains. The first one is a 1.0-litre TSI engine that develops 114bhp and 178Nm of torque. This is coupled with a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission. The second petrol mill is a potent 1.5-litre engine with active cylinder technology. It is tuned to produce 148bhp and 250Nm of torque and can be had with a seven-speed DCT only. 

    Sharing his thoughts on the achievement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “The Volkswagen Virtus is a strong product offering in the premium mid-size sedan segment in India with its ‘Big by’ design and features. The acceptance and admiration given by our customers to the Virtus are overwhelming and we look forward to delighting many more customers with our best-in-class products and services.”

