Next-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class spied with minimal camouflage

The next-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class has been spied ahead of a debut later this year. The car is India-bound and will be the seventh-generation for the German automaker’s flagship sedan. The pictures show the camouflage on the front and rear of the car indicating that there will be major change in these areas.

However, leaked images have already showcased what the car will look like in production guise and you can read about that here. In these photos, you can see that new car will continue the lines of the current car but with some updates. The door handles have become flush with body work while both the front and rear bumper gets a slim line of chrome running from end-to-end. Mercedes has already showcased the interiors of the new car with images indicating a larger central touchscreen display.

It’s expected to be offered with a host of hybrid petrol engine options as well as at least one diesel engine. Mercedes’ nine-speed AT is expected to be standard across the range with certain variants even getting AWD.

The S-Class is Mercedes-Benz flagship sedan and has been their talent showcase for new technologies that would trickle down the range over the next decade or so. It’s a rival for the likes of the BMW 7 Series, Jaguar XJ and Audi A8.