Pioneer India to launch car infotainment systems with Amazon Alexa built-in

- Will be Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatible

One of the leading brands in car infotainment, Pioneer, is soon launching three car AV receivers with Alexa built-in.

The models will be categorised under the names DMH-Z6350BT (6.8-inch), DMH-ZS9350BT (9-inch) and DMH-ZF9350BT (9-inch floating display). While the prices of these products are yet to be announced, there is no doubt about the utility aspects they bring to the table.

Created with Alexa, the cloud-based voice service from Amazon, these brand-new car AV receivers will come handy for multitasking and have been designed to provide a seamless driving experience. Different design features have been deliberately crafted so as to cater to the needs of different types of users and cars.

With Amazon Alexa built-in, users can talk to Alexa directly through the Pioneer DMH receivers. It is simple and hands-free - just ask, and Alexa will respond instantly. One can play music, place calls, play audiobooks, search for news, check the weather, control smart home devices and do much more - while keeping your hands on the wheel, and eyes on the road.

Pioneer is looking forward to revolutionising car infotainment, and the launch of these three highly functional receivers is a step towards that direction.