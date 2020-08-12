CarWale
    • Next-generation Mahindra Thar teased in new video ahead of 15 August unveil

    Authors Image

    Carwale Team

    1,450 Views
    -Second generation Thar 

    Mahindra has released a teaser video for its second-generation Thar ahead of the SUV's unveil on 15 August. The teaser video shows the silhouette of the new Thar as well as the various terrains and locations that Mahindra encountered while performance testing the Thar.

    This second generation Thar, as evinced by a plethora of spy images, will retain the shape and design elements of the iconic Mahindra SUV range but with modern design touches to cater to a wider buyer base. It’s expected to be primarily diesel powered and will get both manual and automatic transmission options as well as a full 4WD package depending on the variant. Mahindra is also expected to offer a petrol powered version of the SUV at a later date. 

    The new Thar will get a modern feature list that comprises climate control, touchscreen infotainment system, power windows and mirrors as well as reverse camera depending on the variant. 

    • Mahindra
    • New Thar BS6
    • Mahindra New Thar BS6
