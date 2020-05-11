Please Tell Us Your City

New-gen Mahindra Thar spotted in production ready form

May 11, 2020, 11:15 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
New-gen Mahindra Thar spotted in production ready form

- Next-gen Mahindra Thar is expected to reach dealerships soon

- The model could be launched in H2 2020

Ahead of its launch that is expected to take place in the second half of 2020, the production ready version of the next-gen Mahindra Thar has been spotted. An image shared on the web reveal a single unit of the model finished in a red paintjob and wrapped in white plastic, which means that the model could be heading towards a dealership.

As seen in the image, the second-gen Mahindra Thar features the signature vertically aligned multiple slat grille, fog lamps mounted in the front bumper, fender mounted turn indicators, blacked-out five spoke alloy wheels and black wheel arches. A few other feature highlights of the model will include LED DRLs, new front and rear bumper and a rear door mounted spare tyre.

Inside, the new Mahindra Thar could come equipped with power windows, new dashboard, steering mounted controls, beige leather seats, new centre console with circular AC vents and a set of cup holders. The transfer case is also expected to move to the left side of the gear lever.

Powertrain options on the upcoming generation of the Mahindra Thar will include BS6-complaint 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. The petrol unit will produce 190bhp and 380Nm of torque. These engines will be paired to a six-speed manual transmission while an automatic unit might also arrive at launch. Also on offer will be a 4x4 system with low-range gearing and a differential lock. Upon launch, the new Thar will rival the Force Gurkha and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

  • Mahindra
  • new thar
  • Mahindra New Thar
