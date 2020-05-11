Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • New Porsche Cayenne Coupe GTS version spotted; expected in 2021

New Porsche Cayenne Coupe GTS version spotted; expected in 2021

May 11, 2020, 10:30 AM IST by Santosh Nair
9 Views
Write a comment
New Porsche Cayenne Coupe GTS version spotted; expected in 2021

- Intended to slot between the S and Turbo variants of the current Cayenne Coupe line-up

- 3.0-litre powertrain may likely be spruced-up to make more power

These spy shots of the Porsche Cayenne Coupe show us that Porsche engineers are working towards offering another variant in its range, probably a GTS.

We all know that the Porsche Cayenne Coupe is the answer to the range-topper versions of BMW’s X6, and the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe. However, the latest iteration being tested here is reportedly one that looks to fill the gap between the S and Turbo variants in the present line-up.

Sources suggest that the new version will attract buyers who want a little more oomph in their Cayenne Coupe, but don’t want to go all the way with the mighty Turbo variant. In this prototype, one can spot the new twin exhausts that are stacked closer to the centre; a design trait of the GTS variants (seen on 718 and 911 models).

Porsche Cayenne Coupe Exterior

Also, this test mule is equipped with much larger brake callipers and a front grille section that is strikingly similar to the Turbo variant. As for the powertrain, although Porsche hasn’t divulged any details, sources claim the 3.0-litre motor could be tweaked further to make under 500bhp, to keep it from straying in the Turbo variant’s territory. Stay glued to the CarWale news section for more information, and do share your thoughts in the comments section.

Porsche Cayenne Coupe Exterior
  • Porsche
  • spy shots
  • Porsche Cayenne coupe
  • Cayenne Coupe
  • New Porsche Cayenne Coupe GTS
  • Porsche Cayenne Coupe GTS spied
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Need a Car Loan
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Porsche Cayenne Coupe Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 1.59 Crore onwards
Bangalore₹ 1.65 Crore onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 1.52 Crore onwards
Hyderabad₹ 1.57 Crore onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 1.52 Crore onwards
Chennai₹ 1.58 Crore onwards
Kolkata₹ 1.46 Crore onwards
Chandigarh₹ 1.48 Crore onwards

Popular Videos

Porsche Macan Features and More Price Rs 69.98 Lakhs Onwards

Porsche Macan Features and More Price Rs 69.98 Lakhs Onwards

The new Porsche Macan has just made its way int ...

30 Likes
5717 Views

Polo GT TDI Review

Polo GT TDI Review

We review the Hot Hatch - 'GT' once again, this ...

688 Likes
113107 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in