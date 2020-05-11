New Porsche Cayenne Coupe GTS version spotted; expected in 2021

- Intended to slot between the S and Turbo variants of the current Cayenne Coupe line-up

- 3.0-litre powertrain may likely be spruced-up to make more power

These spy shots of the Porsche Cayenne Coupe show us that Porsche engineers are working towards offering another variant in its range, probably a GTS.

We all know that the Porsche Cayenne Coupe is the answer to the range-topper versions of BMW’s X6, and the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe. However, the latest iteration being tested here is reportedly one that looks to fill the gap between the S and Turbo variants in the present line-up.

Sources suggest that the new version will attract buyers who want a little more oomph in their Cayenne Coupe, but don’t want to go all the way with the mighty Turbo variant. In this prototype, one can spot the new twin exhausts that are stacked closer to the centre; a design trait of the GTS variants (seen on 718 and 911 models).

Also, this test mule is equipped with much larger brake callipers and a front grille section that is strikingly similar to the Turbo variant. As for the powertrain, although Porsche hasn’t divulged any details, sources claim the 3.0-litre motor could be tweaked further to make under 500bhp, to keep it from straying in the Turbo variant’s territory. Stay glued to the CarWale news section for more information, and do share your thoughts in the comments section.