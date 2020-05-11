Please Tell Us Your City

Renault car offers in India in May 2020

May 11, 2020, 12:38 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
1709 Views
Renault car offers in India in May 2020

A few Renault India dealerships are offering discounts across the model range in May. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, corporate discounts and additional benefits.

Discounts on the Renault Kwid include a cash discount of Rs 10,000, exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. The Triber is available with a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 that is valid for existing Renault owners or an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 if the car in exchange is a Renault model. Also on offer is a benefit of Rs 4,000 for buyers of the agriculture sector.

The Renault Duster can be availed with a loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000 for existing Renault owners or an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 if the car in exchange is a Renault model. Customers of the agriculture sector can also take an additional corporate discount of Rs 10,000. 

  • Renault
  • renault duster
  • Duster
  • Renault KWID
  • KWID
  • Triber
  • Renault Triber
Renault Kwid Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 3.67 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 3.67 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 3.4 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 3.75 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 3.64 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 3.41 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 3.56 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 3.42 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 3.41 Lakh onwards

