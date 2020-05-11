Renault car offers in India in May 2020

A few Renault India dealerships are offering discounts across the model range in May. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, corporate discounts and additional benefits.

Discounts on the Renault Kwid include a cash discount of Rs 10,000, exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. The Triber is available with a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 that is valid for existing Renault owners or an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 if the car in exchange is a Renault model. Also on offer is a benefit of Rs 4,000 for buyers of the agriculture sector.

The Renault Duster can be availed with a loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000 for existing Renault owners or an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 if the car in exchange is a Renault model. Customers of the agriculture sector can also take an additional corporate discount of Rs 10,000.