New-gen Honda BR-V unveiled – All you need to know

Honda has globally revealed the new BR-V with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. Indonesia is the first market to receive the seven-seat BR-V. Prior to its debut, the SUV was showcased as the N7X concept. The new BR-V is available in the S, E, and the Prestige variant.

Read below to learn more about the all-new Honda BR-V

Exterior

The new Honda BR-V gets a familiar Honda design featuring new LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs. The vehicle gets a large grille with sleek triple horizontal slats and a wide chrome plate featuring the large Honda badge in the centre. Depending on the variant, the vehicle offers 16-inch and 17-inch alloy wheel options. As for the rear, it gets a set of newly designed rear combi lamps with LED light bars.

Interior

The cabin gets leather upholstery, including the side doors, armrests, and dashboard panels. The vehicle gets a 4.2-inch TFT display on the dashboard that gives out vital information on driving, which includes Honda SENSING function, average fuel consumption, mileage, and remaining fuel. The Honda SENSING technology includes Lead Car Departure Notification System (LCDN), Collision Mitigation Brake System (CMBS), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), Road Departure Mitigation (RDM), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), and Auto-High Beam.

The vehicle gets a seven-inch touchscreen which is equipped with a smartphone connection and hands-free telephone. Additionally, the SUV offers ample storage spaces in the form of pockets behind the front seat passenger, eight water bottle holders, small items storage spaces, cup holders in the console area, and more. The third-row seats can be folded 50/50 to access ample storage space.

Variant-wise features

The entry-level S variant offers a manual transmission unit as standard, along with new LED headlamps and LED DRLs, a seven-inch touchscreen, and an accessories power outlet in the first row. In addition to existing safety equipment, such as power retractable mirror, SRS airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX, keyless entry, alarm system, pre-tensioner with load limiter seatbelt, the updated model also offers Hill Start Assist (HSA), Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA), side airbags, and parking sensors.

The mid-level E variant is available in both manual and automatic transmission options. In addition to all the features from the S variant, the E variant additionally offers LED fog lights, smart entry system, walk-away auto-lock, first-row armrest console, accessories power outlet in the second row, 16-inch alloy wheels, rear AC double blower, and remote engine start and more.

The tops-spec Prestige variant is limited to a CVT unit. The variant offers auto folding ORVMs with LED turn indicators, second-row armrest console, accessories power outlet in the third row, leather-wrapped upholstery, and more. This variant is also available with the optional Honda SENSING technology.

Engine

Under the hood, the new BR-V is powered by the updated 1.5-litre DOHC i-VTEC engine that produces 118bhp at 6,600rpm and a maximum torque of 145Nm at 4,300rpm. This engine is available in both manual transmission and CVT options.

Conclusion

Honda has no plans of introducing the BR-V in the Indian market anytime soon. However, considering the steadily growing demand for SUVs in the country, the new BR-V might be introduced in India at a later date.