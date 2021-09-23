New Volkswagen Taigun launched in India; prices start at 10.49 lakh

- The 2021 Volkswagen Taigun is available with two engines and three transmission options

- The model is offered in five variants across five colours

Volkswagen has launched the Taigun SUV in India, with introductory prices starting at Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in five variants across five colours. Bookings for the Taigun commenced last month and the company also began production of the SUV in August 2021.

Powertrain options on the Volkswagen Taigun include a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine. The former is tuned to produce 115bhp and 175Nm of torque, while the latter is capable of producing 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. A six-speed manual unit is standard, while a six-speed torque-converter automatic unit and a seven-speed DSG unit are available as options. We have driven the Taigun and you can read our review here.

In terms of design, the new Volkswagen Taigun features a two-slat grille with chrome inserts, LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, fog lights, a chrome insert for the front and rear bumpers, brushed aluminium faux skid plates, 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, LED tail lights, an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, and a shark-fin antenna.

Inside, the 2021 Volkswagen Taigun will receive features such as a dual-tone interior theme, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an eight-inch fully-digital instrument cluster, a three-spoke steering wheel, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, a cooled glove-box, and wireless charging. In terms of safety features, the model is equipped with six airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, seat-belt reminder, TPMS, hill-hold control, and multi-collision brakes.

The following are the variant-wise introductory prices of the Volkswagen Taigun (ex-showroom):

Taigun Dynamic Line:

Taigun 1.0 TSI Comfortline MT: Rs 10.49 lakh

Taigun 1.0 TSI Highline MT: Rs 12.79 lakh

Taigun 1.0 TSI Highline AT: Rs 14.09 lakh

Taigun 1.0 TSI Topline MT: Rs 14.56 lakh

Taigun 1.0 TSI Topline AT: Rs 15.90 lakh

Taigun Performance Line:

Taigun 1.5 TSI GT Line MT: Rs 14.99 lakh

Taigun 1.5 TSI GT Plus DSG: Rs 17.49 lakh