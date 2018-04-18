New-gen BMW X3 to be launched in India tomorrow

- New-generation BMW X3 was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo.

- Production of the all-new X3 has already commenced at BMW’s Chennai plant.

- The new X3 will rival against the Mercedes-Benz GLC, Audi Q5, Lexus NX, jaguar F-Pace and the Volvo XC60 in India.

- It is likely to be priced between Rs 50 – 60 lakhs.

BMW India showcased the new-generation X3 at the 2018 Auto Expo. The G01 X3 is based on a new platform but retains the unmistakable styling of a mid-size crossover. The premium crossover is expected to be priced at around Rs 50 – 60 lakhs (ex-showroom).

Appearance wise, the X3 carries an evolutionary design with some subtle cosmetic updates. So, the kidney grille is now bigger while the roofline is slightly higher. The headlights now have a curved design compared to the chiselled look of the previous generation X3. The tail lights are more angular and wrap-around with a new lighting signature. Since it is based on a new platform, it weighs 55 kilograms lesser than its predecessor. Measuring 4.7-metres in length with a wheelbase of 2.8-metres, the new X3 has also grown in dimensions. The 550 litre of boot space can be expanded to 1600 litres by folding down the 40:20:40 rear seats.

On the inside, there are a few subtle changes but the overall cabin carries forward the typical BMW style. There is a new floating display for the infotainment system which has now become wider and bigger. The ventilated front and rear seats will be optional while dual-zone climate control will now come as a standard feature.

Engine wise, the 20d will kick things off followed by the usual range of diesel and petrol powertrains. The 20d is offered with a 2.0-litre motor with 190bhp and it might get the xDrive system as well. It will be joined by the 20i trim as well as the more powerful 30i and 30d with 3.0-litre twin-turbo straight-six motor. The eight-speed Steptronic transmission would be standard across the variants.

The new X3 is assembled at the Bavarian carmaker’s Chennai facility. When launched, the new generation X3 will continue its competition with the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLC, Audi Q5, Lexus NX, jaguar F-Pace and the Volvo XC60 in its segment.